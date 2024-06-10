Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW Base-Wide Exercise [Image 11 of 14]

    386th AEW Base-Wide Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    Medics from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron walk to a dummy during a base-wide exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 24, 2024. The exercise was used to assess the responsiveness of Airmen and first responders during a simulated attack. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 07:41
    Photo ID: 8466477
    VIRIN: 240524-X-YW354-1270
    Resolution: 5563x3701
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Base-Wide Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Medic
    Exercise
    386th AEW

