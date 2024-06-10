Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW Base-Wide Exercise [Image 8 of 14]

    386th AEW Base-Wide Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepares to work during a base-wide exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 24, 2024. The exercise assessed the responsiveness of Airmen and first responders during a simulated attack. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 07:41
    Photo ID: 8466474
    VIRIN: 240524-X-YW354-1113
    Resolution: 2682x1784
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Base-Wide Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    civil engineer
    AFCENT
    exercise
    EOD
    386th AEW

