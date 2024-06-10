Explosive Ordnance Disposal from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepares to work during a base-wide exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 24, 2024. The exercise assessed the responsiveness of Airmen and first responders during a simulated attack. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 07:41
|Photo ID:
|8466474
|VIRIN:
|240524-X-YW354-1113
|Resolution:
|2682x1784
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW Base-Wide Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
