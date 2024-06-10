U.S. Service Members compete in a basketball tournament hosted by the 2nd Infantry Division and the Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Division as part of KATUSA Friendship Week, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program in 1950. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amasis Obsidian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 06:13 Photo ID: 8466371 VIRIN: 240611-A-AO865-1059 Resolution: 5827x3885 Size: 23.75 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KATUSA Friendship Week [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Amasis Obsidian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.