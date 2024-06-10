Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KATUSA Friendship Week [Image 3 of 6]

    KATUSA Friendship Week

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amasis Obsidian 

    8th Army

    U.S. Service Members compete in a basketball tournament hosted by the 2nd Infantry Division and the Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Division as part of KATUSA Friendship Week, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program in 1950. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amasis Obsidian)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 06:13
    Photo ID: 8466370
    VIRIN: 240611-A-AO865-1122
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 35.85 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KATUSA Friendship Week [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Amasis Obsidian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    camphumphreys
    eightharmy
    wegotogether
    usaghumphreys
    katusafriendshipweek
    kfw basketball

