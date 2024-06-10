MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army begin Exercise Thunder Walk 24

U.S. Marines with India Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and Australians Army Soldiers with 102 Battery, 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, fire an M777A2 medium towed 155 mm howitzer during Exercise Thunder Walk 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 26, 2024. U.S. Marines and their Australian Allies rehearsed delivering precision artillery fire, integrating the fire direction center, and enhancing the joint combat space. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU