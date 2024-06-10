Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army begin Exercise Thunder Walk 24 [Image 3 of 7]

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army begin Exercise Thunder Walk 24

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with India Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and Australians Army Soldiers with 102 Battery, 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, conduct weapons maintenance on an M777A2 medium towed 155 mm howitzer during Exercise Thunder Walk 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 26, 2024. U.S. Marines and their Australian Allies rehearsed delivering precision artillery fire, integrating the fire direction center, and enhancing the joint combat space. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 01:32
    Photo ID: 8466097
    VIRIN: 240526-M-PI941-1105
    Resolution: 5583x3722
    Size: 10.51 MB
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army begin Exercise Thunder Walk 24 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army begin Exercise Thunder Walk 24
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army begin Exercise Thunder Walk 24
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army begin Exercise Thunder Walk 24
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army begin Exercise Thunder Walk 24
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army begin Exercise Thunder Walk 24
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army begin Exercise Thunder Walk 24
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army begin Exercise Thunder Walk 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Artillery
    ADF
    MRF-D
    USMCNEWS
    I MEF Summer Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT