    42nd Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General Visits NY National Guard Soldiers in Morocco [Image 2 of 4]

    42nd Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General Visits NY National Guard Soldiers in Morocco

    TANTAN, MOROCCO

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Peter Fiorentino, deputy commander for support of the 42nd Infantry Division, New York Army National Guard, observes a joint, combined live fire exercise between U.S. and Moroccan forces during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 31, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 18:31
    Photo ID: 8465530
    VIRIN: 240531-Z-HB296-1204
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: TANTAN, MA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General Visits NY National Guard Soldiers in Morocco [Image 4 of 4], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

