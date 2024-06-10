42nd Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General Visits NY National Guard Soldiers in Morocco

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Peter Fiorentino, deputy commander for support of the 42nd Infantry Division, New York Army National Guard, observes a joint, combined live fire exercise between U.S. and Moroccan forces during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 31, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
