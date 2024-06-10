42nd Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General Visits NY National Guard Soldiers in Morocco

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Frank Engle, commander of 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, shares a laugh with Brig. Gen. Peter Fiorentino, deputy commander for support of the 42nd Infantry Division, New York Army National Guard during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 31, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

