Coast Guard transfers 109 migrants to Bahamas, repatriates 196 migrants to Haiti [Image 2 of 2]
CAP HAITIEN, HAITI
06.05.2024
An overloaded, unsafe migrant vessel making an unlawful voyage attempt 69 miles north of Cap Haitien, June 5, 2024. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircrew notified Coast Guard District 7 watchstanders who diverted the Coast Guard Cutters William Sparling and Valiant which arrived on scene and safely embarked the migrants for repatriation at a later date. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo)
PUBLIC DOMAIN
