    Coast Guard transfers 109 migrants to Bahamas, repatriates 196 migrants to Haiti [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard transfers 109 migrants to Bahamas, repatriates 196 migrants to Haiti

    CAP HAITIEN, HAITI

    06.05.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An overloaded, unsafe migrant vessel making an unlawful voyage attempt 69 miles north of Cap Haitien, June 5, 2024. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircrew notified Coast Guard District 7 watchstanders who diverted the Coast Guard Cutters William Sparling and Valiant which arrived on scene and safely embarked the migrants for repatriation at a later date. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 18:01
    Location: CAP HAITIEN, HT
    Coast Guard transfers 109 migrants to Bahamas, repatriates 196 migrants to Haiti
