Coast Guard transfers 109 migrants to Bahamas, repatriates 196 migrants to Haiti

An overloaded, unsafe migrant vessel making an unlawful voyage attempt 69 miles north of Cap Haitien, June 5, 2024. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircrew notified Coast Guard District 7 watchstanders who diverted the Coast Guard Cutters William Sparling and Valiant which arrived on scene and safely embarked the migrants for repatriation at a later date. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo)

