Coast Guard transfers 109 migrants to Bahamas, repatriates 196 migrants to Haiti

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter William Trump's crew intercepts a migrant vessel 34 miles north of Île de la Tortue, Haiti, June 6, 2024. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircrew notified Coast Guard District 7 watchstanders who diverted a Coast Guard assets to interdict the migrants for repatriation at a later date. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Briganty)

