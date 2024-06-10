Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 109 migrants to Bahamas, repatriates 196 migrants to Haiti [Image 1 of 2]

    ÎLE DE LA TORTUE, HAITI

    06.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter William Trump's crew intercepts a migrant vessel 34 miles north of Île de la Tortue, Haiti, June 6, 2024. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircrew notified Coast Guard District 7 watchstanders who diverted a Coast Guard assets to interdict the migrants for repatriation at a later date. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Briganty)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 18:01
    Photo ID: 8465446
    VIRIN: 240606-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: ÎLE DE LA TORTUE, HT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Coast Guard transfers 109 migrants to Bahamas, repatriates 196 migrants to Haiti

    #OVS USCG #RBDF #Migration

