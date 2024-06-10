Coast Guard transfers 109 migrants to Bahamas, repatriates 196 migrants to Haiti [Image 1 of 2]
ÎLE DE LA TORTUE, HAITI
06.06.2024
Courtesy Photo
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter William Trump's crew intercepts a migrant vessel 34 miles north of Île de la Tortue, Haiti, June 6, 2024. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircrew notified Coast Guard District 7 watchstanders who diverted a Coast Guard assets to interdict the migrants for repatriation at a later date. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Briganty)
