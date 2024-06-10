Shannon Lawson plays country music for Soldiers and their Families at Fort Knox, Kentucky June 8, 2024. The concert was hosted by Samuel Adams Brewhouse and was free and open to the public, as part of the annual Summer Concert Series.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 16:16 Photo ID: 8465161 VIRIN: 240608-O-GF376-8671 Resolution: 3600x2700 Size: 2.02 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Knox Summer Concert Series: Shannon Lawson performs live at Samuel Adams Brewhouse [Image 5 of 5], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.