    Fort Knox Summer Concert Series: Shannon Lawson performs live at Samuel Adams Brewhouse [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Knox Summer Concert Series: Shannon Lawson performs live at Samuel Adams Brewhouse

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Shannon Lawson plays country music for Soldiers and their Families at Fort Knox, Kentucky June 8, 2024. The concert was hosted by Samuel Adams Brewhouse and was free and open to the public, as part of the annual Summer Concert Series.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 16:16
    Photo ID: 8465140
    VIRIN: 240608-O-GF376-4559
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox Summer Concert Series: Shannon Lawson performs live at Samuel Adams Brewhouse [Image 5 of 5], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Knox
    Shannon Lawson
    Summer Concert Series
    country music concert

