    Wright-Patt USO welcomes new chaplain’s office [Image 4 of 4]

    Wright-Patt USO welcomes new chaplain’s office

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Ashley Richards 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Leaders from the 88th Air Base Wing, Chaplain Corps and USO cut the ribbon during a ceremony for the new chaplain office at the USO on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 1, 2024. The new office space will offer Airmen a place to create meaningful connections and seek guidance from the chaplains at Wright-Patt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ashley Richards)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 16:25
    VIRIN: 240501-F-CI246-1318
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patt USO welcomes new chaplain’s office [Image 4 of 4], by Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    Chaplain Corps
    88 ABW

