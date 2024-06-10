Wright-Patt USO welcomes new chaplain’s office

Photo By Ashley Richards | Leaders from the 88th Air Base Wing, Chaplain Corps and USO cut the ribbon during a...... read more read more Photo By Ashley Richards | Leaders from the 88th Air Base Wing, Chaplain Corps and USO cut the ribbon during a ceremony for the new chaplain office at the USO on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 1, 2024. The new office space will offer Airmen a place to create meaningful connections and seek guidance from the chaplains at Wright-Patt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ashley Richards) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – After several months of preparation, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Chaplain Corps and USO Center inaugurated a new space for Airmen to strengthen their spiritual readiness and resilience.



The May 1 ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the grand opening of the new chaplain’s office at the USO.



“For the past six months, the Kittyhawk Chapel on Area A has been closed due to renovations. During this time, our team has witnessed a need for access to care specifically for our Airmen who live and work on Wright-Patt,” said Capt. Jeremiah Henderson, an 88th Air Base Wing chaplain. “Opening a new office inside the USO not only makes care more accessible but it also serves as a neutral space where Airmen can experience hospitality in a place that hopefully isn’t intimidating.”



The Chaplain Corps mission is to provide faith opportunities, confidential counseling and personal support to those seeking guidance.



Erik Oberg, USO Center operations and programs manager at Wright-Patt, spoke during the ceremony, highlighting the growing relationship between the USO and Chaplain Corps.



“It has been a delight working with the chaplain team not only on opening the new space, but other successful events held here as well. This new residence is one of the most positive developments this year,” he said. “We’re in the same business taking care of the emotional, mental, and spiritual health of Airmen and their families. I think it’s a win-win having you here. If your customers find us, or our customers find you, we’re all the better for it.”



The ceremony also revealed completion of the “Warrior Care” mural, painted by Carrie Punches, a USO volunteer and artist.



The art piece’s goal is to connect Wright-Patt to its heritage, highlighting Huffman Prairie Flying Field and the legacy of Wilbur and Orville Wright, who played a pivotal role in aviation success.



“Thank you to the chapel team, the USO and Mrs. Punches, whose collaboratives efforts have worked to make this new space come to life,” said Col. Dustin Richards, 88 ABW and installation commander. “I can’t wait to see this environment continue to thrive and grow while our Airmen utilize the new space.”



The new office, located at 2221 Birch St. (Bldg. 1222), offers walk-in hours on Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with appointments available by email 88ABW.HC.ALL@us.af.mil or 937-257-7427.



There’s also a chaplain on call 24/7 who can be reached via the Command Post at 937-257-6314.



“It is important to emphasize that our services are available to everybody, regardless of faith perspective, or no faith at all,” Henderson said. “I don’t want people to turn away from our services for religious reasonings. Ultimately, our job as chaplains is to care for people, and having our space here will hopefully bring in new faces.”