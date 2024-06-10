Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th FDS activates, enhances Delta 10 mission [Image 5 of 5]

    10th FDS activates, enhances Delta 10 mission

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Capt. Charles Rivezzo 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Amber Dawson, 10th Force Development Squadron commander, renders her first salute during the 10th FDS activation and assumption of command ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 6, 2024. The 10th FDS is one of four units that constitute Delta 10, and focuses on providing warfighters with the necessary doctrine to conduct the “fight tonight.” The 10th FDS not only produces Space Force doctrine, but it also codifies service tactics and plays a pivotal role in Space Force concept development to posture Space Force forces and designated joint and allied partners to prevail in a Contested, Degraded, Operationally Limited (CDO), all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Charles Rivezzo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 14:57
    Photo ID: 8464651
    VIRIN: 240606-F-OR751-1005
    Resolution: 5992x3987
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th FDS activates, enhances Delta 10 mission [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th FDS activates, enhances Delta 10 mission
    10th FDS activates, enhances Delta 10 mission
    10th FDS activates, enhances Delta 10 mission
    10th FDS activates, enhances Delta 10 mission
    10th FDS activates, enhances Delta 10 mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    10th FDS activates, enhances Delta 10 mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Delta 10
    10th Force Development Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT