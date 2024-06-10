10th FDS activates, enhances Delta 10 mission

U.S. Space Force Col. Jack D. Fulmer II, Delta 10 commander, provides remarks during the 10th Force Development Squadron activation and assumption of command ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 6, 2024. The 10th FDS is one of four units that constitute Delta 10, and focuses on providing warfighters with the necessary doctrine to conduct the “fight tonight.” The 10th FDS not only produces Space Force doctrine, but it also codifies service tactics and plays a pivotal role in Space Force concept development to posture Space Force forces and designated joint and allied partners to prevail in a Contested, Degraded, Operationally Limited (CDO), all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Charles Rivezzo)

