    Navy Band Commodores Concert in Vienna, VA [Image 7 of 8]

    Navy Band Commodores Concert in Vienna, VA

    VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240607-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (June 7, 2024) Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter, from Hampton, VA, and the Navy Band Commodores perform an evening concert in Vienna,VA. The Commodores perform regularly for the public in the Washington, D.C. area, and throughout the United States on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 14:44
    Photo ID: 8464636
    VIRIN: 240607-N-FD081-1104
    Resolution: 2822x2258
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: VIENNA, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Navy Band Commodores Concert in Vienna, VA [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Virginia
    Vienna
    Commodores
    Navy Music

