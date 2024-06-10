Navy Band Commodores Concert in Vienna, VA

240607-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (June 7, 2024) Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes, from Dundalk, MD, and the Navy Band Commodores perform an evening concert in Vienna,VA. The Commodores perform regularly for the public in the Washington, D.C. area, and throughout the United States on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

