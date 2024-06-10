British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability

Warrant Officer 2 Paul Barnes with the British Army’s Land Warfare Centre holds a briefing session May 22, 2024, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Barnes visited Fort McCoy for several days in May in a visit that saw Barnes provide several training discussions for Soldiers as well as the Fort McCoy workforce and community. Barnes visited several areas of the installation with members of Fort McCoy Garrison leadership. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

