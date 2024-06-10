Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability [Image 82 of 86]

    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Warrant Officer 2 Paul Barnes with the British Army’s Land Warfare Centre holds a briefing session May 22, 2024, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Barnes visited Fort McCoy for several days in May in a visit that saw Barnes provide several training discussions for Soldiers as well as the Fort McCoy workforce and community. Barnes visited several areas of the installation with members of Fort McCoy Garrison leadership. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 14:56
    Photo ID: 8464602
    VIRIN: 240522-A-CV950-7905
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability [Image 86 of 86], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability
    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    UK
    Allies
    training
    Fort McCoy
    British Army Land Warfare Centre

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT