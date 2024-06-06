U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Levasseur, 335th Training Squadron weather instructor, explains how she teaches her students using virtual reality during the Navarre High School NJROTC tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 4, 2024. The students toured Keesler to learn about educational and career opportunities found in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 08:44
|Photo ID:
|8463598
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-TI822-2010
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navarre High School NJROTC Tour [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
