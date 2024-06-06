Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navarre High School NJROTC Tour [Image 2 of 7]

    Navarre High School NJROTC Tour

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    Navarre High School NJROTC students are shown the weather observation deck during their tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 4, 2024. The students toured Keesler to learn about educational and career opportunities found in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8463600
    VIRIN: 240604-F-TI822-2038
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navarre High School NJROTC Tour [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navarre High School NJROTC Tour
    Navarre High School NJROTC Tour
    Navarre High School NJROTC Tour
    Navarre High School NJROTC Tour
    Navarre High School NJROTC Tour
    Navarre High School NJROTC Tour
    Navarre High School NJROTC Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Navarre High School NJROTC Tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT