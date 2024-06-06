Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge, and JMSDF sail together [Image 8 of 9]

    Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge, and JMSDF sail together

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240607-N-WM182-1029 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2024) Left to right, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Maya-class guided-missile destroyer JS Haguro (DDG 180), the JMSDF Helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) participate in exercise Valiant Shield 2024 in the Philippine Sea, June 7. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    This work, Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge, and JMSDF sail together [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan
    C7F
    CSG5
    allies and partners
    Valiant Shield 2024

