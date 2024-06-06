Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge, and JMSDF sail together

240607-N-WM182-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2024) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183), bottom, and MH-60S assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, top, participate in exercise Valiant Shield 2024 in the Philippine Sea, June 7. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

Date Taken: 06.07.2024
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA