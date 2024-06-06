Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown promotion ceremony at Missile Park [Image 4 of 5]

    NWS Yorktown promotion ceremony at Missile Park

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (June 7, 2024) MA2 Hannah Strickland, BM2 Aleksander Kaczinski, MA2 Michael Jordan, MA2 Riley Altman, stand at attention at the conclusion of their promotion ceremony onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The Sailors are assigned to the installation’s Security and Port Operations Department respectively. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 00:41
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, NWS Yorktown promotion ceremony at Missile Park [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion Ceremony
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Missile Park

