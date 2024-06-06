NWS Yorktown promotion ceremony at Missile Park

Yorktown, Va. (June 7, 2024) MA2 Hannah Strickland, BM2 Aleksander Kaczinski, MA2 Michael Jordan, MA2 Riley Altman, stand at attention at the conclusion of their promotion ceremony onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The Sailors are assigned to the installation’s Security and Port Operations Department respectively. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

