37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, parked on the flightline at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Strategic bomber task force missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

