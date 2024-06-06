Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6 [Image 2 of 2]

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaiah Chadwick, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, and Senior Airman Michael Ivers, 28th AMXS dedicated crew chief, await the taxi of a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24/7/365 to deter and detect strategic attacks against the U.S. and our Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Bomber
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

