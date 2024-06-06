U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaiah Chadwick, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, and Senior Airman Michael Ivers, 28th AMXS dedicated crew chief, await the taxi of a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24/7/365 to deter and detect strategic attacks against the U.S. and our Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 20:21
|Photo ID:
|8462851
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-HX125-1020
|Resolution:
|7603x5069
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
