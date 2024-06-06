Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 Fire Support Coordination Exercise brief

U.S. Marines with Marine Air-Ground Task Force 23, plan training operations for Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, June 09, 2024. ITX is the culmination of Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle as they participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise as a part of MAGTF operating over vast distances. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)

