Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 Fire Support Coordination Exercise brief

    29 PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air-Ground Task Force 23, plan training operations for Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, June 09, 2024. ITX is the culmination of Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle as they participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise as a part of MAGTF operating over vast distances. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)

