    Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 Fire Support Coordination Exercise brief [Image 1 of 2]

    Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 Fire Support Coordination Exercise brief

    29 PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Kyle Gannon, indirect fires lead, Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, discusses training operations for Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, June 09, 2024. ITX is the culmination of Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle as they participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise as a part of MAGTF operating over vast distances. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)

