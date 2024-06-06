USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors serve Sunday brunch

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240609-N-AT887-1138 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Jordan Parker, from San Diego, serves a pastry to Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class William Allore, from Temperance, Michigan, during Sunday brunch on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 17:45
    Photo ID: 8462682
    VIRIN: 240609-N-AT887-1138
    Resolution: 5947x4758
    Size: 529.39 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    volunteer
    CVN 76
    mess decks
    USS Ronald Reagan
    holiday routine
    brunch

