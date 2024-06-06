USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors serve Sunday brunch

240609-N-AT887-1138 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Jordan Parker, from San Diego, serves a pastry to Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class William Allore, from Temperance, Michigan, during Sunday brunch on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

