240527-N-NA571-1332 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 27, 2024) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, prepares to land on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Valerie Morrison)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 17:26
|Photo ID:
|8462650
|VIRIN:
|240527-N-NA571-1332
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Valerie Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
