240527-N-NA571-2057 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 27, 2024) Sailors transport a simulated casualty during a medical emergency drill on the flight deck during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Valerie Morrison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 17:29 Photo ID: 8462648 VIRIN: 240527-N-NA571-2057 Resolution: 4500x3000 Size: 1.44 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors participate in a medical emergency drill aboard Abraham Lincoln [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Valerie Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.