NWS Yorktown promotion ceremony at Missile Park

Yorktown, Va. (June 7, 2024) CMDCS Mikendra Porter (far left), Capt. Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, and Cmdr. Kurt Davis, the installation’s Executive Officer take a group photo with Sailors who were promoted at the installation’s missile park on Friday, June 7, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US