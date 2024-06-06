Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown promotion ceremony at Missile Park [Image 5 of 5]

    NWS Yorktown promotion ceremony at Missile Park

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (June 7, 2024) CMDCS Mikendra Porter (far left), Capt. Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, and Cmdr. Kurt Davis, the installation’s Executive Officer take a group photo with Sailors who were promoted at the installation’s missile park on Friday, June 7, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

