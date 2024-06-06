Yorktown, Va. (June 7, 2024) CMDCS Mikendra Porter (far left), Capt. Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, and Cmdr. Kurt Davis, the installation’s Executive Officer take a group photo with Sailors who were promoted at the installation’s missile park on Friday, June 7, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
This work, NWS Yorktown promotion ceremony at Missile Park [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
