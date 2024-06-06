Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    Cyber Shield 2024

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Rhode Island Air National Guardsmen from the 102nd Cyber Operations Squadron, pose for a group photo while attending Cyber Shield 2024 at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 5, 2024. Cyber Shield is the longest running and largest Department of Defense cyber exercise. Approximately 900 National Guard and Army Reserve Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and civilian cyber professionals from around the world gather during this year’s Cyber Shield Training exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 09:47
    Photo ID: 8461773
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-CL987-2003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.22 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyber Shield 2024
    Cyber Shield 2024
    Cyber Shield 2024
    Cyber Shield 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Virginia

    Virginia Beach

    TAGS

    Rhode Island
    Virginia
    cyber
    Virginia Beach
    Rhode Island Air National Guard
    CyberShield24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT