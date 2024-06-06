Pennsylvania National Guardsmen from the Defensive Cyber Operations Element pose for a group photo alongside Lithuanian Air Force members in front of a horse statue while attending Cyber Shield 2024 at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 5, 2024. Cyber Shield 2024 includes participants from seven countries within the National Guard’s state partnership program. This collaboration fosters knowledge sharing, cross-state cooperation, and a unified approach to defending against cyber threats. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

