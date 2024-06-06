Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    Cyber Shield 2024

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pennsylvania National Guardsmen from the Defensive Cyber Operations Element pose for a group photo alongside Lithuanian Air Force members in front of a horse statue while attending Cyber Shield 2024 at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 5, 2024. Cyber Shield 2024 includes participants from seven countries within the National Guard’s state partnership program. This collaboration fosters knowledge sharing, cross-state cooperation, and a unified approach to defending against cyber threats. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 09:34
    Photo ID: 8461745
    VIRIN: 240605-Z-CL987-1002
    Resolution: 4392x6588
    Size: 12.54 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

