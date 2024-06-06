Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Strike Group 5 commander visits USS Robert Smalls [Image 3 of 5]

    Carrier Strike Group 5 commander visits USS Robert Smalls

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240608-N-DM318-1150 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 8, 2024) Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of Carrier Strike Group 5 and Task Force 70, talks to Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Alex Doyle, from Chicago, during a visit to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in support of Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    This work, Carrier Strike Group 5 commander visits USS Robert Smalls [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ValiantShield

