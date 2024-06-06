Airmen showcase tactical security capabilities at Iron Keystone 2024

Airmen reflecting diverse skillsets from across the 193rd Special Operations Wing — to include the 201st RED HORSE Squadron, 148th Air Support Operations Squadron and a DAGRE team from the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron — facilitated a simulated key leader engagement for Exercise Iron Keystone 2024 at Fort Drum’s Combined Arms Collective Training Facility, June 8, 2024. Hostile components were included in the scenario that allowed for the Airmen to showcase a wide range of tactical security capabilities. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

