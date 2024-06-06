Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen showcase tactical security capabilities at Iron Keystone 2024 [Image 5 of 7]

    Airmen showcase tactical security capabilities at Iron Keystone 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen reflecting diverse skillsets from across the 193rd Special Operations Wing — to include the 201st RED HORSE Squadron, 148th Air Support Operations Squadron and a DAGRE team from the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron — facilitated a simulated key leader engagement for Exercise Iron Keystone 2024 at Fort Drum’s Combined Arms Collective Training Facility, June 8, 2024. Hostile components were included in the scenario that allowed for the Airmen to showcase a wide range of tactical security capabilities. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 19:39
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Airmen showcase tactical security capabilities at Iron Keystone 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    PAANG
    193 SOW
    IK24

