    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240605-N-WV584-1121 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2024) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Cameron Harris, from Parma, Ohio, conducts maintenance on a WSC-3 (Victor) transceiver aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 19:01
    VIRIN: 240605-N-WV584-1121
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: PARMA, OHIO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor conducts electrical maintenance aboard Abraham Lincoln [Image 2 of 2], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz-class
    Abraham Lincoln
    U.S. Navy
    CVN 72

