240605-N-WV584-1121 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2024) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Cameron Harris, from Parma, Ohio, conducts maintenance on a WSC-3 (Victor) transceiver aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 19:01
|Photo ID:
|8460938
|VIRIN:
|240605-N-WV584-1121
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|PARMA, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor conducts electrical maintenance aboard Abraham Lincoln [Image 2 of 2], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
