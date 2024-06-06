240605-N-WV584-1199 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2024) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Mark Gary, from Dallas, checks radar receiver levels on a SPN-43C aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 19:02 Photo ID: 8460937 VIRIN: 240605-N-WV584-1199 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.3 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor conducts electrical maintenance aboard Abraham Lincoln [Image 2 of 2], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.