240601-N-VA915-1152 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 1, 2024) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conduct firefighting training in the hangar bay. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)
05.31.2024
06.08.2024
|8460322
|240601-N-VA915-1152
|6241x4476
|4.77 MB
PACIFIC OCEAN
|8
|0
This work, Sailors aboard Abraham Lincoln conduct firefighting training, by PO1 Jerome Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
