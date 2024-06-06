Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard Abraham Lincoln conduct firefighting training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240601-N-VA915-1152 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 1, 2024) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conduct firefighting training in the hangar bay. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)

    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

