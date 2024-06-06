240601-N-VA915-1152 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 1, 2024) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conduct firefighting training in the hangar bay. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 13:01 Photo ID: 8460322 VIRIN: 240601-N-VA915-1152 Resolution: 6241x4476 Size: 4.77 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard Abraham Lincoln conduct firefighting training, by PO1 Jerome Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.