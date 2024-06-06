Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reenactors dawn World War 2 uniforms to honor those who served [Image 3 of 4]

    Reenactors dawn World War 2 uniforms to honor those who served

    FRANCE

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cahugh Giles 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Reenactors dressed in World War II attire attend events at the Normandy American Cemetery June 4, 2024, to honor those who served during the war as part of the 80th anniversary of D-day commemorations in Normandy, France. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace. (U.S. Army video taken by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 09:08
    Photo ID: 8460037
    VIRIN: 240604-A-FR327-8856
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.36 MB
    Location: FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reenactors dawn World War 2 uniforms to honor those who served [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Cahugh Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dday
    Stronger Together
    WWII80inEurope

