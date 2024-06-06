Reenactors dawn World War 2 uniforms to honor those who served

Reenactors dressed in World War II attire attend events at the Normandy American Cemetery June 4, 2024, to honor those who served during the war as part of the 80th anniversary of D-day commemorations in Normandy, France. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace. (U.S. Army video taken by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)

