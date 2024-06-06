Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel [Image 1 of 12]

    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel

    FRANCE

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cahugh Giles 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Military veterans including several former members of U.S. Special Operations Forces perform airborne static line jumps June 7, 2024 at Mont-Saint-Michel, France, as part of the 80th anniversary. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 06:02
    Photo ID: 8459955
    VIRIN: 240607-A-FR327-2254
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 13.22 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Cahugh Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel
    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel
    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel
    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel
    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel
    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel
    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel
    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel
    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel
    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel
    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel
    U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dday
    Stronger Together
    WWII80inEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT