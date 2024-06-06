U.S. Military veterans perform airborne ops at Mont-Saint-Michel

U.S. Military veterans including several former members of U.S. Special Operations Forces perform airborne static line jumps June 7, 2024 at Mont-Saint-Michel, France, as part of the 80th anniversary. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)

