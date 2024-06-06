USS Higgins Man Overboard Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2024) Engineman 2nd Class Keyan Malecha from Fargo, North Dakota, holds on as he is lowered down the side of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a man overboard while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 31. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

