    USS Higgins Man Overboard Drill [Image 3 of 10]

    USS Higgins Man Overboard Drill

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Cole Sacco from Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, (right) and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Micah Nordmoc from Sycamore, Illinois, (left) point to the training package for a man overboard drill from the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 31. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 03:09
    Photo ID: 8459877
    VIRIN: 240531-N-ZS816-1010
    Resolution: 5192x3461
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Man Overboard Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

