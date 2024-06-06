USS Higgins Man Overboard Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Cole Sacco from Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, (right) and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Micah Nordmoc from Sycamore, Illinois, (left) point to the training package for a man overboard drill from the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 31. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

