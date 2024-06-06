Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMNAVAIRLANT Hosts Battle of Midway Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    COMNAVAIRLANT Hosts Battle of Midway Ceremony

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    240606-N-AV609-1132 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 6, 2024) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, delivers a speech during a Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony at the Naval Aviation Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 6, 2024. Naval Air Force Atlantic (COMNAVAIRLANT) hosted the ceremony to honor the heroic actions of the men and women involved in one of the most significant air-sea battles of World War II. The event was attended by civic and business leaders, military members, civilians, and Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noah J. Eidson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 23:02
    Photo ID: 8459579
    VIRIN: 240607-N-AV609-1132
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMNAVAIRLANT Hosts Battle of Midway Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMNAVAIRLANT Hosts Battle of Midway Ceremony
    COMNAVAIRLANT Hosts Battle of Midway Ceremony
    COMNAVAIRLANT Hosts Battle of Midway Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    COMNAVAIRLANT COMMEMORATES THE 82ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE BATTLE OF MIDWAY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    navy
    virginia beach
    midway
    airlant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT